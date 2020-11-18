The New York Post:

An enraged motorist plowed into a rival — and straight through the front window of a Queens bakery — in a road-rage attack on Monday, video obtained by The Post shows.

The events unfolded around 2 p.m. at 41-21 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing when two men driving a BMW had a dispute with the driver and passenger of a white Audi with New Jersey plates that was double parked there, cops said.

Video shows the foursome throwing punches in the street, with one of them even striking another repeatedly with a bat.

At one point, one of the men returns to his car and begins to drive away, but the man with the bat follows him and strikes his car.

More at the New York Post