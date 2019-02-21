NEW YORK POST:

A man was charged with murder after twice plowing his car over a family of eight — killing the mother – outside a 7-Eleven in Rockland County because the father had told him not to smoke in front of their six children, police said.

An enraged Jason Mendez, 35, jumped inside his car about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday and rammed the family – then reversed and struck them a second time after hitting the building, police said.

“His cigarette smoke was in the vicinity of the family and it seems to be the catalyst,” Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund told The Post on Thursday.

Mendez brandished a knife and refused to comply with responding officers’ commands to drop the weapon before they tased him into submission at gunpoint, police said.



A 32-year-old woman died from her injuries at a hospital, police said.

Police have not yet released her name, but a GoFundMe page set up by a cousin identified her as Melissa Castillo DeLoatch.

Her 35-year-old husband and a 2-year-old child were rushed to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, according to WNBC.

The other children – ranging in age from a few months to 10 years old — were treated at Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Rockland.



