An illegal immigrant driving on a fake license was busted trying to smuggle 26 other migrants into the US in the back of his tractor-trailer, border patrol officials said.

A border patrol dog first sniffed out the immigrants hiding in the back of the vehicle coming from Mexico through the El Sentro Sector border in southern California last Wednesday, according to a release.

The 26 — including two juveniles — were found locked inside the trailer with no safety restraints in what chief patrol agent Gloria Chavez called “potentially life-threatening” conditions.

