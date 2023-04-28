Marijuana use has exploded across the US since a wave of legalizations kicked off a decade ago, but some parents believe the super-strength strains of today are driving children to suicide.

Figures show found the number of Americans who have marijuana in their system when they try to kill themselves is growing at an alarming 17 percent per year – and the trend is being fueled by a rise in young people.

Sonia Jimenez, from Houston, Texas, lost her son Josh, 22, to suicide in December 2021, which she believes was caused by chronic cannabis use.

Josh started smoking and vaping the drug in 9th grade and soon formed a habit that resulted in three bouts of hospital stays for psychosis. He began seeing ‘demonic beings’ and was convinced his friends were trying to kill him.

On average, the marijuana of today contains three times as much THC – the psychoactive compound in weed that gets users and high and causes feelings of paranoia – as the strains enjoyed 25 years ago.

