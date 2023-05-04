Jerusalem Post

Researchers from Israel’s Kaplan Medical Center discovered that drinking too much green tea can cause significant damage to the liver.

We’re all looking for easy ways to improve our health, and what’s easier than drinking a cup of tea? Especially one that has been sold to us for years as a miracle cure. Products based on plants and other active ingredients, like green tea, are marketed as health products with abilities to help prevent cancer, prevent heart and metabolic disorders, anti-inflammatory properties and more. In fact, as of today, green tea is the second-most consumed beverage in the world. Recently, the popularity for its use for weight loss has been on the rise and products based on green tea have been gaining momentum in both Israel and abroad. But despite this, evidence has also accumulated about the potential damages from increased green tea consumption. A new study conducted by Israel’s Clalit Health Service and Kaplan Medical Center and published in the international peer-reviewed academic journal GastroHep showed that these products could damage the liver, from causing inflammation of the liver to outright liver failure. The study was conducted by Prof. Steven Melnick, a gastroenterology and internal medicine specialist at Kaplan.

The problem with green tea: Botanical toxins

According to the study, there are over 100 documented cases of liver inflammation due to drinking green tea. This inflammation is the direct result of botanical toxins in the tea plant and is most likely the result of a metabolic reaction. In some cases, drinking more green tea outright led to liver failure, especially in women. The study says it isn’t clear exactly which components cause liver damage since there are a large number of compounds from different varieties. However, it is clear that for some people, combining green tea with other drugs and herbs can lead to severe liver disease.

Read More