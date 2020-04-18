NBC News:

Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of catching Covid-19 and governments around the world should limit access during coronavirus lockdowns, the World Health Organization said late Tuesday.

The WHO said alcohol consumption is associated with a number of communicable and noncommunicable diseases that can make a person more vulnerable to catching Covid-19.

“Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the office said.

“Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes,” the WHO’s regional office for Europe said on its site late Tuesday, citing heavy alcohol use throughout the continent.

Alcohol consumption is associated with a number of communicable and noncommunicable diseases that can make a person more vulnerable to contracting Covid-19. It can also exacerbate mental health issues and risk-taking behavior and stoke violence, especially in countries that have implemented social distancing measures that largely keep the population quarantined in their homes.

