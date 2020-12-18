Breitbart:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Demands Social Media Giants Censor Conservative Celebrities and Non-Woke Liberal Stars

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is attacking conservative and anti-woke celebrities, demanding that social media giants step up censorship because these stars are tweeting “irrational and harmful opinions to millions.”

In an essay for The Hollywood Reporter, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar singled out conservative Hollywood stars Jon Voight and James Woods. He also targeted liberal celebrities who refuse to submit to woke ideology, including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has advocated for recognizing the difference between biological and transgender women.

“Social media companies have begun slapping warnings on some messages that are false, incite violence or cause harm to society. But this needs to be done with more consistency and vigilance,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

“Many Americans imbue stars with political and social intelligence they just don’t have… It doesn’t help to be surrounded by fawning people whose job it is to agree with everything you say. The irresponsibility of tweeting irrational and harmful opinions to millions, regardless of the damaging consequences to their country or people’s lives, proves that those stars deserve the harsh backlash.”

Abdul-Jabbar made no mention of left-wing celebrities who have tweeted false and defamatory claims. Some have even called for violence on conservatives.

Filmmaker Rob Reiner has repeatedly tweeted the President Donald Trump is a murderer and a white supremacist and that all of his supporters are racists. Actress Debra Messing once tweeted that President Trump is a rapist and pedophile. She recently expressed her hope that the president gets raped in prison. None of these posts has received a fact check or disciplinary action from Twitter.

