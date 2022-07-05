CHILLING PLOT Shock disguise Robert Crimo used to evade capture for eight hours after Highland Park parade shooting is revealed

The Sun

THE alleged shooter in the July 4 parade rampage disguised himself as a woman in a bid to evade arrest, investigators revealed. Robert Crimo III, 22, was arrested and taken into custody on Monday evening – hours after allegedly opening fire in Highland Park, Illinois. Crimo is accused of firing more than 70 shots at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, which left six dead and more than 30 injured. During a Tuesday morning press conference, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli revealed the suspected gunman planned the attack for several weeks. Covelli said Crimo accessed the rooftop of a local business via a fire escape ladder. The suspect disguised himself as a woman in a bid to evade police and hide his face tattoos, cops said. Following the carnage, the 22-year-old dropped the rifle and escaped by blending in with the crowd. Investigators recovered a high-powered rifle on the scene, which Covelli described as an AR-15-style weapon. Police said Crimno walked to his mother’s house nearby and took her vehicle. The accused shooter was arrested just after 6:40pm – more than eight hours after the first shots were heard.

