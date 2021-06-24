DRASTIC VIDEO – Wuhan lab video showing bats inside the lab raises new queries on virus origin

WION News Channel:

According to this news report, a group of 20+ mostly anonymous scientists and investigators calling themselves

DRASTIC (Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating Covid-19)

are continuing the search for the TRUTH about The Wuhan Institute for Virology. Their latest discovery is a video showing BATS inside the lab.

This comes after China and WHO have both stated that such a claim is “conspiracy theory”

The 10-minute video was made by the China Academy of Sciences to mark the launch of the new laboratory in 2017.

As a side note, get a look at the horrific air pollution in China circa 2017. That’s after the Paris Climate Accords, of course.

More at WION News Channel

Buy on Amazon!

You may like these posts