WION News Channel:

According to this news report, a group of 20+ mostly anonymous scientists and investigators calling themselves

DRASTIC (Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating Covid-19)

are continuing the search for the TRUTH about The Wuhan Institute for Virology. Their latest discovery is a video showing BATS inside the lab.

This comes after China and WHO have both stated that such a claim is “conspiracy theory”

The 10-minute video was made by the China Academy of Sciences to mark the launch of the new laboratory in 2017.

As a side note, get a look at the horrific air pollution in China circa 2017. That’s after the Paris Climate Accords, of course.

