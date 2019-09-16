NEW YORK POST:

Dramatic video captures the moment a toddler boy climbed on an air-conditioning unit outside the open window of the family’s 13th-story Bronx apartment — to the horror of bystanders more than 100 feet below.

The video, taken on Saturday, opens with the tot flailing one of his arms around as he sits atop the air conditioner affixed to a window on the 13th floor of the Butler Houses building on Webster Avenue in Claremont.

“Oh my God! Catch him! Run! Hurry up!” one witness can be heard yelling in the video, which was shot around 7 p.m. — just as first responders were arriving, witnesses and fire officials said.

At one point, the little boy appears to lean over — sparking terrified screams from people gathered on the street — before he crawls back into the window. Wailing sirens can be heard in the background.

Jennifer Mares, 29, who lives in the next building and was in the playground with her own 3-year-old son at the time, watched the horrifying incident unfold and called 911.