Dramatic video shows Israeli navy unit shooting Hamas terrorists at sea

Newly released video shows the moment members of an Israeli navy unit gunned down Hamas terrorists trying to infiltrate the country by sea on the morning of the attack.

The dramatic footage captured sailors from the Snapir unit aboard Defender-class vessels firing machine guns and lobbing depth charges at the terrorists after their speedboats were sunk by Dvora-class patrol boats, the Times of Israel reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the terrorists tried to swim toward the Israeli coast.

“Snapir fighters opened fire on the terrorists, amid a naval pursuit. The fighters thwarted a number of terrorists at sea, and from there they continued to thwart terrorists when they reached the coastline,” the IDF said.

Snapir is a harbor security unit that is part of the patrol squadrons stationed at the navy’s bases in nearby Ashdod and Haifa in the north and Eilat in the south, the outlet noted.

