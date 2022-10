A Florida man could be seen on video using his baby son as a human shield during a tense confrontation with police that ended with him being tased and arrested.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report from a Palm Coast woman last week that her boyfriend, Brandon Loehner, had abducted their 1-year-old son at gunpoint.

Deputies soon spotted Loehner driving recklessly nearby with the child in his lap, crossing over medians and speeding along a parkway.