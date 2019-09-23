NEW YORK POST:

New video shows the tense moment a 5-year-old girl was pulled safely out from under a Bronx subway car after her suicidal dad fatally jumped in front of the incoming train with the tot in his arms Monday.

In the dramatic video taken by a witness across the elevated platform at the Kingsbridge Road station, two men can be seen on the tracks, pulling the backpack-wearing child out from under the No. 4 train and placing her on the subway platform where throngs of bystanders crowded.

Straphangers on the platform were visibly relieved when the men raised the child onto the platform and she took a few steps towards them, the clip shows.

Cesar Dominguez, 29, a father of six was one of the two Good Samaritans who jumped onto the tracks to rescue the little girl.