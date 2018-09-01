NEW YORK POST:

Authorities released video on Friday showing the heartstopping moment when cops in Texas caught up to the Austin bomber — and he detonated his very last explosive.

“Van’s made contact with him,” a voice can be heard saying on video just moments before the deadly detonation.

“Got an explosion, got an explosion inside the vehicle,” the voice says.

Mark Conditt, 23, was killed in the blast. His brief showdown with police came following three weeks of terror — in which the young man was accused of murdering two people and severely wounding four others in a series of random attacks around Austin.

According to investigators, Conditt used “porch bombs” and “trip wires” — constructed with fishing string — to take out his victims.

The footage that was released on Friday was captured from a helicopter and shown as part of a highlight reel for the Texas Department of Safety and its aviation operations. It was played at a Public Safety Commission meeting and later posted online.

Austin Police are planning to release their own video “once the grand jury is done reviewing that incident,” said Chief Brian Manley, who praised the cops seen on tape.