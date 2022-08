A superyacht measuring nearly 130 feet sunk off the coast of Southern Italy on Saturday, after members of the Italian Coast Guard rescued nine people from the submerging ship.

The Italian press this weekend reported that the 39.4-meter “My Saga” motor yacht sunk off the coast of Catanzaro Marina.

The Italian Coastguard rescued nine people from a sinking superyacht off the coast of Catanzaro Marina, in southern Italy.



Video from the scene shows the massive boat teetering into the water before fully sinking stern-first.

