Dramatic video captures escape from deadly Florida helicopter crash

Dramatic video captured the moment two survivors of a deadly police helicopter crash in Florida climbed out of the wreckage and onto a roof as smoke billowed behind them. The footage in Pompano Beach shows rescue workers propping a ladder on the side of the building as pilot Daron Roche, 37, and firefighter paramedic Mikael Chaguaceda, 31, emerge on the roof and clamber down.

“Congratulations, buddy! God loves you, man!” a woman is heard shouting in the clip, which was shot by bystander Jared Liverpool and obtained by CBS Miami. “Wow! We saw that thing up in the air!” Liverpool exclaims: “That s— blew my mind!” Two people perished in the Monday morning disaster — Broward County Sheriff’s Office fire Capt. Terryson Jackson, 50, who became trapped in the burning helicopter, and a female bystander.

