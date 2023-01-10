As more rounds of flooding rain and strong wind gusts move onshore, power outages have been one of the major issues dealt with across the Golden State in recent days. Already this week, over 500,000 customers have lost power at some point during the storm, with the highest concentration being in the Sacramento metro area.

While similar numbers haven’t occurred since, sporadic power outages have remained a threat regardless. On Monday, over 100,000 remained without service, and that number climbed to nearly 200,000 early Tuesday morning. Nearly half of the state’s outages on Tuesday were in Santa Clara County, which includes the city of San Jose.