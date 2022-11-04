Dramatic surveillance videos from a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Bronx Thursday show plainclothes NYPD cops firing a barrage of bullets at an armed suspect fleeing from a stabbing in a bodega.

The incident began unfolding inside a convenience store at Hull Avenue and East Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m., when police said a 29-year-old man entered the business and immediately attacked a 21-year-old man.

Videos from inside the bodega obtained by The Post show the attacker lunging at the younger man and proceeding to brutally pummel him.

As the brawl moves to the back of the store, the attacker, wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, pins down the victim, who struggles, knocks down a display case of snacks with his feet and kicks wildly at items lining a shelf.

