THIS is the dramatic moment a man suspected of stabbing a cop in the head with a machete is pinned to the ground.

Exclusive footage obtained by the Sun Online shows the suspect, 56, struggling with cops after the “frenzied, unprovoked” attack unfolded in Leyton, East London overnight.

The hero officer, in his 30s and who has served with the Met for ten years, can be seen nearby nursing his injuries after being stabbed multiple times – having managed to fight off his alleged attacker with a Taser in the middle of the brawl.

And footage showed how fellow officers pinned down the suspect, ultimately arresting him on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A witness said he had been going to get something to eat when he saw the commotion that unfolded just after midnight last night.

He told The Sun Online: “They had one guy trying to keep him down so they could cuff him.