BUSINESS INSIDER:

The Hong Kong protests escalated Tuesday as a protester was shot with a live round for the first time in 17 weeks of demonstrations, while police reported being doused in acid.

#Breaking: just in – Video of the moment when riot police in #HongKong, shot the protestor in the chest with a live ammunition round with a handgun pistol in the city. #China pic.twitter.com/k8vTKYlMGU October 1, 2019

The protests — timed to coincide with China’s National Day, and the 70th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party — took on a dark character at multiple clashes around the city.

According to The South China Morning Post, a male protester was shot in the chest by police using live rounds near Hoi Pa Street on Tuesday. It marks the first time live rounds have been used by police during the 17 weeks of protest.