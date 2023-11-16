Dramatic body cam shows the moments Hamas terrorists launched their sunrise attack on Israel

Shocking video shows the violence of a Hamas terrorist as the group began their shock sunrise attack on October 7 that has killed over 1,200 people and sparked new tensions in the Middle East.

The video, released by the Israeli Defense Forces, shows multiple terrorists in various stages of the surprise invasion that led to Hamas killing civilians at the SuperNova music festival and several kibitzes. The clips – the first from this angle released since the attack – also show Hamas members celebrating over the dead bodies of civilians and gives a peak into their underground tunnel network.It begins on the morning of the attack, as a group of militants are sprung to life by an explosion. The group makes multiple shouts of ‘Allahu Akbar!’ translated to ‘God is great’ in Arabic. At least one of the members made sure they were recording. The video was recovered and released by the IDF to show the horrors of what happened to spark the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict that has led to more than 10,000 deaths.

