The Sun:

THE Taliban are “going to door to door” to round up young girls to be “sex slaves” to fighters in the terror group, reports claim.

An inside source suggests that Taliban leaders are attempting to kidnap and forcedly marry women after after local leaders in Afghanistan were asked to present a list of those aged 12 to 45 last month.

According to Bloomberg, the move signals the start of a terrifying rampage amid a return to a harsh sharia law.

Women cannot leave the house without a male escort and are being told it will be compulsory to wear a hijab.

As many schools and business are being destroyed, women will also only be allowed to attend school if their teacher is female,

The Taliban warned that anyone caught defying rules will be “seriously dealt with”.

Consequentially, terrified women dreading their future are now fleeing the war-torn country as Afghan fathers expressed fears Taliban thugs will take away their daughters and force them to be slaves.

Farkhunda Zahra Naderi, who is a member of the Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, spoke of her fear that any existing civil rights in the country will fall into disrepair.

She said: “My greatest fear is now they are marginalizing women who have been working in these leadership positions, who have been a strong voice against the most powerful abusers but also working with them to change the situation on the ground.”

If they eliminate these leaders, she says, who will be left to speak up for women and defend the gains made over the last 20 years.

