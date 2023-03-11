A Nashville father on his way to his daughter’s softball game was killed Monday when a drag racer speeding at 100 mph lost control of his car, police said.

Jacob Barnhardt, 34, died shortly after he was extricated from his sedan and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Kate Kastle, Barnhardt’s girlfriend, told WEAU, he was driving to pick up her two boys before heading to his daughter’s softball game after work at the time of the crash.

“They just ripped him away from us,” Kastle said. “He was leaving the job that he loved to go pick up the children that he loved.”

“He didn’t miss anything that had to do with the kids, ever. When I got the call from his daughter’s mom that he wasn’t at the game, and when my boy’s dad called asking if everything was OK because he didn’t pick up the boys, I just knew something happened.”

