Daily Mail:

Footage captured moment young Liberals loudly protested against drag queens

Group repeatedly yelled ‘drag queens are not for kids’ at a Brisbane CBD library

Police officers were called to venue after reports a group was causing distress

The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso furiously hit out at the group’s actions online

UQ Liberal National Club said they were fighting against ‘radical gender theories’

Dramatic footage has captured the moment young Liberal protesters stormed into an event and loudly protested against drag queens reading stories to children.

The clip, taken at Brisbane Square Library in the city’s CBD on Sunday afternoon, showed the protesters interrupting the Drag Storytime event and shouting ‘drag queens are not for kids’.

The University of Queensland’s Liberal National Club said they demonstrated against the event to fight against children ‘being indoctrinated with radical gender theories’.