When Sam Brinton was tapped for a position at the Department of Energy in February, the new Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy was already a controversial hire.

Brinton, who is a “gender-fluid” drag queen, calls the national COVID czar “Daddy Fauci” and bragged in his bio that he “has worn his stilettos to Congress to advise legislators about nuclear policy and to the White House where he advised President Obama and Michelle Obama on LGBT issues. He shows young men and women everywhere he goes that they can be who they are and gives them courage.”

He’s also what’s known as a “pup handler.” No, that’s not someone who works with abandoned puppies at the local shelter. I wish I didn’t have to explain this, and you’ll probably wish you didn’t have to read it, either, but here goes: In the gay kink community, there’s a subculture devoted to men who like to pretend they’re dogs and men who like to pretend they’re the “dog’s” handler.

After he held a discussion on the kink community at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2017, the student newspaper wrote that he regaled them with stories about “how he enjoys tying up his significant other like a table, and eating his dinner on him while he watches Star Trek.” I’m guessing that’s about as PG-13 as this sordid tale gets.

READ MORE