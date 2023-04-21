A ‘drag mom’ and former elementary school teacher has been sentenced to less than a year in prison after being convicted of felony child abuse crimes.

Kelsey Meta Boren, 31, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree last month.

She previously worked as a teacher for the Fern Ridge School District, in Oregon, but was suspended following the allegations coming to light last year.

Before her arrest she regularly posted several images of herself with an 11-year-old girl on her Instagram, claiming to be her ‘drag mom’.

Boren was sentenced to 330 days in jail at Lane County Circuit Court in March, which equates to 30 days for each charge.

