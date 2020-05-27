LMT Online:

Dr. Sara Cody bemoans California’s accelerated reopening.

“Accelerated”

As California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials work to roll back the state’s shelter-in-place order in the face of mounting economic damage, the architect of the nation’s first stay-at-home order is voicing her concerns.

Santa Clara County health officer Dr. Sara Cody told her county’s board of supervisors Tuesday she is “concerned” by the state’s recent decisions to allow counties to reopen in-store retail, places of worship, barbershops and hair salons.

“The state modifications are being made without a real understanding of the consequences of what the last move has been, and with the possible serious effects for health and possible serious risk of an exponential growth in cases,” she said. “So yesterday’s actions were particularly concerning.”

“Concerning”

