U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania Mehmet Oz was booed Friday night at a rally in the commonwealth headlined by former President Donald Trump. The Republican Senate nominee from Ohio, J.D. Vance was also in attendance. Prior to Oz’s speech, the former TV doctor was booed during an introductory video in which he shared his stance against abortion. “I’m pro-life, life starts at conception, and that’s how I feel,” Oz said in the pre-recorded remarks. He was met by a chorus of boos.

