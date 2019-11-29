FOX NEWS – Dr. Nicole Saphier

You’ve likely seen or heard ads on the Internet, radio, TV and print publications touting the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) – a chemical found in cannabis (marijuana) plants. Unlike the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in marijuana, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it doesn’t cause the “high” associated with marijuana consumption.

The use of CBD has increased over the last several years. In fact, you can find CBD-containing products just about everywhere.

Today CBD is the trending element in the growing field of cannabis research. But despite being widely promoted in dietary supplements, foods, cosmetics and animal wellness products, it has only been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in one prescription medication to treat two rare and severe forms of epilepsy.

This limited approval for the use of CBD is largely due to the fact there is not much information available about it, including its effects on the body.

Earlier this week the FDA published a revised Consumer Update regarding the safety of CBD-containing products. It also issued warning letters to 15 companies for illegally selling such products, in violation of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&CA).

The warning letter was issued because under the FD&CA, any product (other than a food) intended to treat a disease or have a medical use in humans or animals is considered a drug. Since only one drug for seizures has been properly vetted with proven health benefits and declared safe, no other products can legally be marketed as such.