Dr. Mika Tosca, Chicago professor, apologizes for calling Israelis ‘pigs’ and ‘very bad people’

A Chicago art professor who was blasted online for calling Israelis “pigs” and “very bad people” after the Hamas attacks has said she is “deeply sorry” and does not stand behind her antisemitic comments.Dr. Mika Tosca, a climate scientist and associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), issued an apology on her Instagram Wednesday for her incendiary post amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“Yesterday I wrote some things on my Instagram story that I unequivocally reject and do not stand behind,” Tosca wrote.“I am deeply sorry for writing what I wrote, and for hurting many people with my words, and I am especially sorry to Israeli people that I broadly placed at fault for the war.”Earlier this week, Tosca came under fire when she called Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas – the terrorist group that killed about 1,400 people and is believed to be holding around 200 hostages – ”downright evil” and “propaganda.”

