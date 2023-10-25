Dr. Jill Whispers Something to Joe Biden as He Blurts Out Statement on Israel’s Impending Ground Invasion of Gaza (VIDEO)

"Are you urging Israel to delay its ground invasion, sir?"



BIDEN: "Israelis can make their own decisions"



It was reported earlier today the U.S. is urging Israel "behind the scenes" to delay their ground invasion. pic.twitter.com/YCAr6hLsHu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2023

Joe and Jill Biden Tuesday evening welcomed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon of Australia to the White House.

The Bidens greeted them at the South Portico entrance and took some photos before walking into the White House.

A reporter shouted a question at Joe Biden: “Are you urging Israel to delay its ground invasion, sir?”

Israel is reportedly planning on a ground invasion of Gaza after Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,300 Jews earlier this month.

Last Friday Joe Biden said Israel should delay its ground invasion of Gaza.

On Sunday, Joe Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach: “I’m talking to the Israelis.”

CNN and the New York Times reported the US urged Israel “behind the scenes” to delay their ground invasion.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby this week said the US in communicating with Israel about their possible ground invasion and response to the Hamas terror attack.

READ MORE