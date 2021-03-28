From NY Post:

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that vaccinated parents still need to worry about their children becoming infected while playing with other kids.

“The children can clearly wind up getting infected,” Fauci told CBS anchor Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” when asked about the risk of kids playing in groups.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said while adults inoculated against COVID-19 don’t always have to wear masks around each other, children — who are not yet eligible for the jab — should wear them around each other.

“When the children go out into the community, you want them to continue to wear masks when they’re interacting with groups or multiple households,” he said.

But when asked whether kids can return to camp or playgrounds this summer, Fauci said it was “conceivable that will be possible.”

“We now have 3 to 3.5 million vaccinations each day. If we keep up with that pace, invariably, that’s going to drive the rate and the level of infections per day to a much much lower level,” Fauci said, adding that lower infection rates will enable the country to have a “good degree of flexibility during the summer… with things like camps.”