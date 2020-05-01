NEW YORK POST

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House task force, said the Trump administration is ramping up efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus and could have one ready by January.

Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts, was asked about a federal government initiative called “Operation Warp Speed” that combines private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the military in an effort to reduce the usual development time for a vaccine.

“We want to go quickly, but we want to make sure it’s safe and it’s effective,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday. “I think that is doable if things fall in the right place.”

READ MORE AT THE NEW YORK POST