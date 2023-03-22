Dr Anthony Fauci laughed off lab leak questions again in a PBS documentary that aired tonight — despite growing concerns about his ties to Covid’s origin.

The former White House doctor — who has been accused of being ‘fame hungry’ by right-wing critics — allowed a camera crew to shadow him for 23 months starting in January 2021 as he led the US’s Covid response.

In one part of the show, Fauci justified signing off on US taxpayer-funded grants for risky virus research in China that are feared to have started the pandemic, saying they were ‘experiments that needed to be done’.

The grinning medical advisor claimed the lab leak was ‘molecularly impossible’ because the viruses manipulated in Wuhan under his watch were so different from the eventual pathogen that caused the global outbreak.

Dr Fauci then made a bizarre analogy to cars and motorcycles, adding: ‘They [the viruses] were so different, it’s kind of like you have a Chevrolet and you got a motorcycle and you say, “I want to make that Chevrolet into the motorcycle”.

