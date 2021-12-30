NEW YORK POST:

If Dr. Anthony Fauci ever decides to call it quits, the White House chief medical adviser will walk away with a golden parachute worth up to $350,000 per year — the largest federal retirement package ever, according to a report by Forbes.

The eye-popping amount reportedly does not include annual cost-of-living increases to Fauci’s pension and benefits.

Fauci, who turned 81 on Christmas Eve, has worked for the government for 55 years and was paid $434,312 in 2020, making him the highest-compensated federal employee.

That amount represented a 4 percent bump on Fauci’s 2019 salary of $417,608, according to federalpay.org.

More from the NY Post