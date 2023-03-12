Dr. Anthony Fauci has hit back against those wishing to see him prosecuted over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The now retired Fauci, 82, called his accusers ‘insane,’ during an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta Saturday.

He said he and his family are still receiving death threats due to his response to the 2020 pandemic – months after stepping down from his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Acosta also asked Fauci about Elon Musk’s December tweet which mocked transgender pronouns while calling for criminal charges. The message read: ‘My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.’

‘What’s your response to that?’ the host asked.

‘There’s no response to that craziness, Jim. Prosecute me for what? What are they talking about? I wish I could figure out what the heck they’re talking about. I think they’re just going off the deep end,’ the nation’s top infectious disease expert railed.

