White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci threw cold water on the theory that the novel coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab — contradicting what President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been saying, according to a report. “If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated,” Fauci told National Geographic in an exclusive interview. “Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

