Dr. Anthony Fauci, wife Christine Grady worth $11M last year after he retired: report

Former White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, Christine Grady, reported a net worth of more than $11 million after he retired as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the end of last year.

A National Institutes of Health (NIH) termination report obtained by Fox News showed Fauci, 81, and Grady holding $11.5 million in assets — with Fauci responsible for the majority of those.

The wealth expansion came from mutual fund investments, awards, federal compensation increases, and royalties, the outlet reported, though Fauci has said he donates all of his royalties to charity.

Fauci and Grady, who serves as the chief bioethicist at NIH, also saw their net worth decline by $1.1 million in 2022 from the previous year.

