Fauci said he believed that “nothing is perfect” during what he described as the “fog of war” of the administration working to fight the spread of the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted Monday the Chinese coronavirus caught him by surprise, and was “much worse” than he could have ever imagined.

Speaking at the White House, Fauci said it was “a virus that was much worse than I thought it was going to be based on what we learned early on.”Fauci reflected that initially he believed the coronavirus jumped from an animal to a human and did not have much of a capability to a human to human spread.

“Then all of a sudden you find out that not only was it animal to human, that’s probably the way it started,” he said.

Fauci admitted that perhaps he could have studied the virus more closely to understand the threat that it posed to the United States. But, he clarified, he was working with imperfect data.

“The information wasn’t as forthcoming as I would have liked,” he said, hinting that China misled the world about the nature of the virus.

“I’m not sure it was a mistake, it was just an evolving thing that we finally realized and said ‘Whoa!’ this is really worse than we could have imagined,” he said.

