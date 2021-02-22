Ubyssey.ca:

Dr. Amie Wolf, a former instructor of an Indigenous teacher education course, gained public attention at the end of January after alleging that UBC administrators deleted interim reports she had written for 12 students in her class that she said displayed “intolerance” and potential “reinforcement of white supremacy.”

Dr. Amie Wolf, a former adjunct professor in UBC’s faculty of education currently at the heart of online backlash, was fired on Wednesday.

Wolf was fired after a period of paid administrative leave due to her attacks on 12 students who transferred out of her Indigenous Education in Canada course. Wolf has since lashed out at the university and other professors, including a vulgar diatribe.

She is vowing to challenge the action of the university which she insists is due to her refusal to “assimilate to the institution’s norms” as “an academic who identifies as female Indigenous.”

Over the weekend, speculation emerged about Wolf’s Indigenous ancestry. Wolf identifies as having Mi’kmaq ancestry and stood by that claim in an interview with The Ubyssey. However, a Twitter account, @nomoreredface, published a thread claiming Wolf was not Indigenous, raising doubts across social media platforms.

The account alleged that per census records, Wolf’s claim to Mi’kmaq ancestry may not be accurate. The account also highlighted different news articles in which Wolf was referred to as Métis and Mi’kmaq .

