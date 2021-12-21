NBC News:

The cruise ship, one of the world’s largest, departed Dec. 11. and made stops at St. Martin, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas returned to Miami on Saturday after 48 passengers and staff members tested positive for Covid-19, according to the cruise company.

Symphony was on a seven-night Caribbean itinerary that departed Miami on Dec. 11 and visited St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Perfect Day and had three sea days before returning to Miami on Dec. 18.

A statement from Royal Caribbean said nearly 7,000 people were aboard the ship and those who tested positive for Covid “were identified as a result of immediate contact tracing after a guest tested positive.”

“Each person quickly went into quarantine. Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and we continuously monitored their health,” the statement said.

Six of the affected guests got off the ship before it returned to Miami, it said.

