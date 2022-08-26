A Vietnam War veteran who recently passed away without family and friends was honored in a special way by dozens of strangers in St. Louis.

Before 70-year-old Army veteran Glenn Cook died, he donated his belongings to Backstoppers — an organization that provides financial assistance to the families of emergency responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

When the organization realized Cook died alone, they contacted Michael Funeral Homes.

Backstoppers and the funeral home had worked together before to lay to rest a veteran without family.

The day before the funeral, Michael Funeral Home posted a reminder on Facebook for those in the community who were interested in attending. The post noted at the end, “No veteran should be laid to rest with no one in attendance.”

As Cook was laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Tuesday, dozens of strangers from all different walks of life showed up to pay their respects to the Army veteran, KSDK reported.

READ MORE