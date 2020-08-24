New York Post:

More than 100 nudists have tested positive for the coronavirus in a “very worrying” outbreak at a popular naturist holiday resort in France, according to reports.

The Cap d’Agde resort on the Mediterranean coast reported 38 infections Monday — and 57 tested positive on Wednesday, the Guardian reported, citing the regional health ministry.

Managers at the resort, which welcomes around 35,000 visitors each summer, acknowledged that so-called “barrier gestures” are all but impossible among nudists, according to the Sun.

The rate of infection was four times higher among the skinny-dippers than in nearby communities, the reports said.

Another 50 holidaymakers also had tested positive for the bug after returning home, according to the Guardian, which said additional test results are expected. The figures are “very worrying,” the health ministry said.

“We are in an alarming situation, therefore we ask that all the people of the village be tested before leaving the place and going elsewhere,” a spokesman for the Hérault Prefecture said, the Sun reported.

