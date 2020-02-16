NY Post:

Nearly 40 new women are claiming they were sexually abused by disgraced Columbia University gynecologist Robert Hadden, a lawyer representing some of them told The Post.

Hadden is now accused by a total of about 70 women, two of whom were minors and dozens of whom were pregnant at the time of the alleged abuse.

The 40 new accusers came forward to attorney Anthony T. DiPietro, after former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s wife, Evelyn, divulged in a January interview with CNN that she, too, was assaulted by Hadden while pregnant.

More than a dozen women sued Columbia and its affiliated hospitals in 2018, accusing them of covering up the doctor’s behavior for decades.