Dozens of bodies were found in a truck at a New York City funeral home after neighbors reported a foul smell. Ida Siegal reports. Dozens of dead bodies were found stored in unrefrigerated U-Haul trucks outside a Brooklyn funeral home Wednesday, according to two senior law enforcement officials. Around 50 bodies were discovered inside as many as four different storage vehicles over the past few days, the law enforcement officials said. The Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home, located on Utica Avenue in the Flatlands neighborhood, was using ice inside the trucks in an effort to maintain the bodies. A neighboring business reported seeing liquid leaking out from the back of the trucks — presumably water from all the melting ice — and called 311, according to the senior police officials. Neighbors also had reported a foul smell emanating from the trucks.

