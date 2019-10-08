NEW YORK POST:

Dozens of protesters were arrested Monday morning for dousing lower Manhattan’s “Charging Bull” statue with fake blood as part of a climate-change demonstration.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion group scaled the bronze bovine at around 11 a.m., waved a green flag bearing the eco organization’s symbol, then splashed the statue with the faux gore.

The British-born group also protested in Paris, Berlin, London and other cities around the globe on Monday.

Extinction Rebellion has blamed methane-filled cow farts for contributing to global warming, but organizers with the New York chapter said on Monday that the bull was in their crosshairs because it’s a symbol of capitalism.

“Throwing blood on the bull is tying climate change directly back to the financial industry, which is financing fossil-fuel infrastructure,” said Christine See, 35.