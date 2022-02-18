BREITBART:

Marion Isabeau-Ringuette, who until last weekend was director of communications for the office of Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones in Canada’s Ontario province, is one of several government staffers to lose their jobs after hackers exposed the list of Freedom Convoy donors from U.S. crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.

The details of Isabeau-Ringuette’s departure were murky in CTV’s report Wednesday:

“For the communications director to be financially supporting an unlawful, illegal occupation is definitely concerning,” said NDP MPP Catherine Fife. “Who was donating, why were they donating, and did this contribute to the non-action that happened on the ground in Ottawa?” she said. Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s spokesperson Ivana Yelich did not elaborate in a brief statement to reporters. “Ms. Isabeau-Ringuette no longer works for the Ontario government,” Yelich said. “We are not commenting any further as this is a staffing matter.”

Isabeau-Ringuette’s LinkedIn page said she worked as press secretary for the Solicitor-General in 2019 before becoming communications director in February 2020. Her last official communication was on Sunday, when she helped issue a press release advising Ontario residents to keep their pets warm during extreme cold weather.

The Toronto Star described her as “affable and well-liked at Queen’s Park.” It said her exposure as a Freedom Convoy supporter was “especially embarrassing to the Ford government, since Jones’s ministry has been deeply involved in the protest that has left Ottawa blockaded for almost three weeks.”

