Nearly half of the stores in downtown San Francisco have shuttered and fled since 2019.

In 2019, 203 storefronts were open in Union Square, and now it’s down to 107, the San Francisco Standard reported.

Old Navy, Whole Foods, AT&T, and Abercrombie & Fitch are amongst the 22 stores that have closed in the past 18 months.

Last month, Nordstroms announced it will be shuttering two of its stores by the end of summer, Breitbart reported. In an email to employees, the company’s CEO cited “the changing dynamics of downtown San Francisco” influenced the decision to vacate over 375,000 square feet of retail space.

Those “changing dynamics” affecting foot traffic include a spike in drug overdoses. Just this last month, 66 people died of fatal drug overdoses in San Francisco, and the city is on track to have more overdoses than 2020, the San Francisco Examiner reported. A man died of an overdose in the Whole Foods bathroom months before it closed.

