KTLA:

All carpets at Los Angeles City Hall may need to be replaced amid a Typhus outbreak that may have infected one city employee while at work, according to a motion filed by Council President Herb Wesson on Wednesday.

Wesson first became aware of a vermin issue in November 2018, contacted pest control experts and removed all his office’s carpets, according to the motion.

The motion reported cleanup issues and a noticeable increase in rodents in the area, which could have contributed to the outbreak.

Los Angeles county health officials first reported a Typhus outbreak in downtown Los Angeles in October 2018, the year there were 142 Typhus cases in Los Angeles County alone, according to a study by the California Department of Public Health.

Typhus is a deadly bacterial disease that is typically transmitted through fleas that have been infected by rodents.