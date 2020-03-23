The Mirror:

According to reports Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is also First Secretary of State, will stand in for PM Boris Johnson if necessary.

Downing Street has reportedly drawn up a “designated survivor” plan which will clarify who is in charge in the event that Covid-19 strikes the heart of government.

But the plans – which set out the continuity of government if Boris Johnson falls ill have set up rows across Whitehall according to the Sunday Times.

Aides on Sunday were keen to play down a battle between Michael Gove and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It reports that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is also First Secretary of State, will stand in for the PM if necessary.

Mr Raab, Mr Gove, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Matt Hancock, each chair a committee coordinating response to the crisis.

Read more at The Mirror